The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has reported another tragic incident of a fatal crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday, claiming three lives and leaving several others seriously injured.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Wednesday, LASTMA said the accident occurred along the Secretariat corridor, towards the Otedola Bridge.

According to the agency, three vehicles were involved in the collision.

The statement reads, “A tragic road crash has occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, near Secretariat, heading towards Otedola Bridge.

“Three vehicles were involved in the collision, resulting in three fatalities and several serious injuries.”

The statement further revealed that emergency responders from the LASAMBUS are on the scene, providing medical attention to the injured victims.

LASTMA and Nigerian Police Force personnel are also present, actively managing the situation and maintaining order. Efforts are underway to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when approaching the area.

