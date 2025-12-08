The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has expressed deep concern over a serious traffic incident on the Odo Iya-Alaro Bridge inward Maryland, where a delivery motorcyclist sustained a severe leg fracture after being hit by a private ambulance driving against traffic....

According to LASTMA, the crash occurred in the early hours of Monday and was linked to heavy gridlock caused by a truck fire at the same location earlier in the morning.

The resulting congestion had slowed movement along the entire Ikorodu Road corridor.

In the midst of the traffic buildup, a private ambulance (registration BED 508 EA) conveying a pregnant woman on oxygen reportedly attempted to drive against traffic at high speed.

The vehicle then collided with a motorcyclist travelling in the correct lane, leaving him with a grievous knee injury.

LASTMA officers swiftly activated the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), which deployed two ambulances to the scene.

The pregnant woman and her life-support equipment were transferred into one LASAMBUS unit, while the second ambulance evacuated the injured motorcyclist to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the private ambulance was arrested and handed over to the Ogudu Police Division for investigation and possible prosecution. LASTMA officials also cleared the wreckage and transferred both vehicles to the police.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance stance on driving against traffic, warning that such violations—especially by emergency service vehicles—pose grave risks to road users.

He urged ambulance drivers to strictly adhere to safety procedures when transporting vulnerable patients and wished both injured persons a speedy recovery.

Mr Bakare-Oki reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring order across Lagos traffic corridors.