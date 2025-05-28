A two-storey building under construction collapsed on Tuesday at Otta Ona Junction, near the Mobil Filling Station bus stop in Ikorodu, claiming three lives and injuring several others.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that its response teams from Agbowa, Alausa, and Cappa were immediately activated upon receiving distress alerts.

Upon arrival, LASEMA’s Lion, Tiger, and Eagle Response Teams discovered that three individuals were trapped beneath the rubble. Despite swift intervention and the deployment of heavy-duty equipment including an excavator and floodlights to support rescue efforts, all three victims were recovered dead.

The deceased include two adult males and a teenage girl. Their bodies have since been handed over to the Igbogbo Police Division.

Nine adult males were rescued alive and attended to by LASEMA’s Pre-Hospital Care Unit on site.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown at the time of this report. However, authorities have begun a controlled demolition of the remaining structure to prevent further risk to residents and emergency responders.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Agencies present at the scene include:

LASEMA Response Teams from Agbowa, Alausa, and Cappa

LASEMA Pre-Hospital Care Unit

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service

Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC)

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

Nigerian Police Force (NPF)

Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA)

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

Authorities have urged residents to stay clear of the area while operations continue.