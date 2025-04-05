Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in South Korea to protest the dismissal of former President Yoon Suk-yeol following his botched martial law declaration.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court voted unanimously on Friday to oust Yoon for attempting to subvert civilian government on December 3, sparking elections in June after months of political instability.

The extended wait for the court’s decision heightened tensions in the Asian nation, driving far-right backing for Yoon and weekly duelling protests in the capital Seoul.

A new presidential election must be held within 60 days, according to the constitution. Until then, acting president Han Duck-soo will remain in Yoon’s position.

On Saturday, Yoon’s supporters took to the streets in the capital and braved the rain, chanting “Impeachment is invalid!” and “Nullify the snap election!”

Yoon had defended his martial law attempt as necessary to root out “anti-state forces” and what he claimed were threats from North Korea.

On Friday, however, he said he would accept the court’s verdict.

“Dear citizens, it has been a great honour to be able to work for the Republic of Korea. I am deeply grateful to all of you who have supported and cheered for me, despite my many shortcomings,” he said.

While there were many scenes of jubilation in Seoul on Friday from those opposed to Yoon’s rule, with people hugging and crying after the ruling was delivered, Yoon had found backing from extreme religious figures and right-wing YouTubers who experts say used misinformation to court support for the former prosecutor.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is seen as the frontrunner in the next election, experts say, and his party has taken a more conciliatory approach towards North Korea.

Some Yoon supporters, however, are worried about the prospect of a Lee presidency.