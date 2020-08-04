Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning to opposition figures in the country amid growing uproar over corruption and economic mismanagement.

In a televised address, the president condemned the “machinations of destructive, terrorist opposition groupings”.

According to him, those who promote hate and disharmony will never win and they will be ”flushed out”.

Opposition supporters and activists had last week called for anti-government protests, but security agencies ordered people to stay indoors.

Some activists were arrested and later released on bail.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights say more than 60 people have been detained.