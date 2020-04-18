Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff died on Saturday after battling withCoronavirus.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

Abba Kyari, a Kanuri from Borno, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Warwick, in 1980 and also received a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Cambridge.

In 1983, he was called to the Nigerian Bar after attending the Nigerian Law School.

Kyari worked for the law firm Fani-Kayode and Sowemimo for some time after his return to Nigeria.[11]

From 1988 to 1990, he was Editor with the New Africa Holdings Limited Kaduna.

In 1990, he served as a Commissioner for Forestry and Animal Resources in Borno State.

From 1990 to 1995, Kyari was the secretary to the board of African International Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of Credit and Commerce International.

Kyari was an executive director in charge of management services at the United Bank for Africa, and was later appointed the chief executive officer.

In 2002, he was appointed a board director of Unilever Nigeria, and later served on the board of Exxon Mobil Nigeria.

In August 2015, Kyari was appointed Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and was reappointed in 2019.

