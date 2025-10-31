The Carpenter’s Church has announced the passing of its presiding pastor, Pastor Mrs. Nkechi Chinyere Ene, describing her transition as “a great loss to the church and the body of Christ.” In a statement signed by Pastor Sola Akinwale on behalf of the church leadership, Pastor Ene was said to ...

In a statement signed by Pastor Sola Akinwale on behalf of the church leadership, Pastor Ene was said to have passed away on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, shortly after returning from an extensive ministry trip filled with “miracles and testimonies.”

According to the statement, she suffered a sudden health crisis in Lagos soon after her arrival back in Nigeria.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing into glory of God’s servant, our presiding pastor, our mother-in-Israel, Pastor Nkechi Ene,” the statement read.

“As our hearts hurt and questions assail our minds, we rest assured in the unwavering truth that God is good and His mercies endure forever.”

Widely regarded as a passionate preacher and teacher of the Word, Pastor Ene was known for her unwavering faith, compassion, and devotion to service.

“She lived and believed the Word of God till the very end,” the church said. “She has now heard the words from her Master, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’”

The Carpenter’s Church called on members and well-wishers to pray for strength and comfort for her family, her husband, Brother Emeka Ene, and their daughters, Zoe, Chloe, Tracy, and Osi.

The statement also extended condolences to her mother, Ma Mercy Chijioke, and her siblings.

“As a church family, we acknowledge that this is a very challenging time for us,” the statement continued. “At times like these, we must embrace, comfort, and encourage one another, starting with our pastor’s family.”

Despite the sorrow surrounding her passing, the church expressed gratitude to God for what it described as an “excellent and productive life well lived,” highlighting Pastor Ene’s far-reaching impact both within and beyond the ministry.

“We honour and celebrate one of the great generals of God in our generation — one who lived and taught the undiluted Word of God, danced with the Holy Spirit, and by precept and example taught us to do the same,” Pastor Akinwale wrote. “Her life was marked by faith in God, sacrificial service, and profound love for humanity.”

The statement concluded with a message of hope, affirming that Pastor Ene’s influence will continue to shape the lives of those she led and inspired.

“Though now absent from us, her impact and legacy endure in our hearts and in our lives,” the church said. “We celebrate God’s general, our mother-in-Israel, Pastor Mrs. Nkechinyere Ene. The Lord is good, and His mercies endure forever.”