Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa, has warned terrorists and their collaborators that it will no longer be business as usual for them this year, as Nigeria’s Armed Forces intensify operations across the country.

General Musa spoke during the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day Golf Tournament at the TYB International Golf Club in Abuja.

He issued a stern warning to those supporting bandits, insurgents and terrorists to desist immediately or face consequences.

The Defence Minister also urged Nigerians to provide timely intelligence to security agencies, stressing that national security requires collective vigilance.

He described the Armed Forces Remembrance period as a time to honour fallen soldiers and those injured in the line of duty, and commended the families of fallen heroes for their resilience.

General Musa also praised President Bola Tinubu for supporting military personnel and their families.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, called for stronger public cooperation, saying security is everybody’s business.

He commended the Armed Forces for their courage and professionalism in defending the nation.