Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly overrun another military camp in Borno State.

The latest attack happened in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State in the early hours of Monday.

A source from the town revealed that the insurgents attacked the military base around 12:30am.

Another security source said the insurgents dislodged the troops from the base, set vehicles ablaze and carted away ammunition.

Last month, the insurgents had attacked the military base but the gallant troops repelled the attack, killing many terrorists.

The brave response was commended by the community, which earned the Commanding Officer accolade and he was widely celebrated, particularly on social media.

The attack comes after terrorists attacked a military base and Internally Displaced Persons camp in Ngoshe town, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno, killing an unspecified number of soldiers and civilians.

Military officials are yet to comment on the incident.