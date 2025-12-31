Christian leaders in Adamawa State have issued an urgent advisory to all churches and Christian organizations, warning of a planned terrorist attack during crossover night celebrations....

Christian leaders in Adamawa State have issued an urgent advisory to all churches and Christian organizations, warning of a planned terrorist attack during crossover night celebrations.

The association has therefore ordered the cancellation of all crossover night activities marking the end of 2025. This directive was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa State, Rev. Dr. Joel Danjuma Manzo, who is also the President of the Gongola Baptist Conference.

According to the statement, the Department of State Services (DSS) has raised a serious security alert, indicating that terrorists are planning to cause havoc in Yola and other parts of the state during the crossover celebrations.

In light of this development, all churches and Christian organizations have been strongly advised to suspend or discontinue plans for crossover night services, placing public safety above all other considerations.

“Information reaching us through reliable security channels indicates a serious security alert from the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding a planned attempt by terrorists to cause havoc within Yola and other parts of the state during the crossover night,” the statement read.

Rev. Dr. Manzo urged all church leaders to treat the advisory with the utmost seriousness and to promptly communicate the message to their congregations without delay.

“It is wiser to suspend a crossover service today and, by God’s grace, hold many peaceful and joyful crossover services in the years ahead. Our overriding priority is that we all cross into the New Year alive, healthy, and safe,” the statement added.

As the nation prepares to usher in the New Year, this development has sent shockwaves through the Christian community, once again highlighting the persistent security challenges facing the country.

The statement concluded with a message of hope and faith, praying that God would guard, protect, and shield the lives of His people, granting them a safe transition into the New Year 2026.