A tragic road accident late Friday night claimed the lives of ten people and left eleven others injured along the Obajana–Lokoja highway in Kogi State, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Corps Marshal, Mallam Shehu Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Saturday, calling on passengers to “remain alert and to report drivers who engage in reckless driving to prevent avoidable tragedies

on the nation’s highways.”

The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on October 10, 2025, at a location known as Apamaru, near Obajana.

Details of the incident were provided by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide.

A white Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number KTG 100YL, carrying 21 male passengers, was involved in the fatal crash.

Initial investigations by the FRSC indicated that the driver was speeding and attempted a dangerous overtaking maneuver, which led to a loss of control.

As a result, ten passengers died at the scene.

The remaining eleven suffered serious injuries, including fractures and deep cuts, and were transported to Fisayo Hospital in Obajana for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families for burial in line with Islamic rites at Sarikin Hausawa, Obajana.

Corps Marshal Mohammed expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and highlighted that night travel, excessive speeding, and reckless overtaking remain major contributors to deadly accidents on Nigerian roads.

He emphasized the need for continued public education and enforcement measures, particularly targeting night-time travel and vehicle overloading.

He also urged travelers not to stay silent in the face of danger. “Passengers must take responsibility by reporting reckless driving to the FRSC through its toll-free number 122 or the nearest patrol team,” he said.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and everyone has a role to play in preventing needless deaths.”