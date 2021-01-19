Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal has appointed a committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the fire outbreak at the Sokoto central market and make recommendations to the state government.

Gov. Tambuwal, visited the scene of the fire disaster where he appointed the committee headed by the state deputy governor Manir Dan’Iya saying it will be inaugurated soon.

The committee has been mandated to: ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the inferno, assess the extent of the damages wrought by the incident, recommend compensation for those that lost their property; and, make recommendations on how to forestall future occurrence.

Other members of the Committee are the Chairman of the State House of Assembly (SOHA) Committee on Commerce, the Commissioners for Commerce; and, Lands and Housing, Hon. Bashir Gidado as well as Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga.

The rest are; the representative of the Sultanate Council, the Director-General of the Central Market, Director-General of the state Fire Service, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, the President of the state Chamber of Commerce, the respective Chairmen of the state Traders Association and the Central Market Traders, Shiekh Bello Yabo and Alhaji Namadina Abdul-Rahman.

Meanwhile rescue operation is ongoing at the market as the state government has provided bulldozer to create access roads inside the market.

Security personnel are working in unison to ensure protection of traders’ wares and ensure minimal damage are recorded