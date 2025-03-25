The former President of FIFA, Sepp Blatter and the France legend and former UEFA President, Michel Platinim have both been cleared of corruption charges by a Swiss court on Tuesday, two and a half years after they were first acquitted of the offences.

The pair, once among the most powerful figures in global football, were cleared of fraud at the extraordinary appeals chamber of the Swiss Criminal Court in the town of Muttenz, near Basel.

The hearing came about after Swiss federal prosecutors appealed against their 2022 acquittal at a lower court. Both men had denied the charge.

“After two acquittals, even the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland must realise that these criminal proceedings have definitively failed. Michel Platini must finally be left in peace in criminal matters,” Platini’s lawyer, Dominic Nellen, said in a statement.

The case related to a 2 million Swiss franc (£1.75m) payment Blatter authorised for Platini, a former captain and manager of the French national team, in 2011.

The payment was a consultancy fee paid to Platini for work carried out between 1998 and 2002, which the Frenchman said had been partly deferred because Fifa lacked the funds to pay him in full immediately.

The scandal, which emerged in 2015 when Platini was president of the European governing body, Uefa, ended his hopes of succeeding Blatter, who was forced out of Fifa over the affair.

“The criminal proceedings have had not only legal but also massive personal and professional consequences for Michel Platini – although no incriminating evidence was ever presented. Among other things, the criminal proceedings prevented his election as Fifa president in 2016,” Nellen said.