The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspect following the discovery of eight corpses at a local embalmment hall in Isong Inyang Community along the Calabar–Ikom Highway.

In a statement issued on February 13, 2026, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eitokpah Sunday Mnsima, disclosed that the Command received credible information at about 11:56 a.m. concerning the presence of corpses at the facility.

According to him, operatives were immediately mobilized to the scene to verify the report.

The Command further revealed that swift police action led to the arrest of one suspect identified as Sunday Ben Reuben, a native of Nsit Ibom in Akwa Ibom State.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is a mortician attached to Enghaut Company Mortuary in Akamkpa Local Government Area. He is currently in police custody.

The Police say a comprehensive investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the discovery and determine whether any laws have been violated.

Residents have been urged to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information as the investigation continues.

The Command reassured the public of its commitment to maintaining safety and upholding the law, promising that further verified updates will be communicated in due course.