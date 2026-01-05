Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has condemned the attack on Kasuwan Daji market in Demo community, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State....

Suspected terrorists killed scores of people, kidnapped many others, and set the market ablaze on Saturday.

The Speaker tasked the security and intelligence agencies to execute President Bola Tinubu’s order for the manhunt of the perpetrators.

The Speaker, while describing the attack as gruesome and unfortunate, urged the security forces to show concrete results as they followed the presidential order.

Mr. Tajudeen also commended President Bola Tinubu for providing the needed leadership at critical times; even as he reiterated parliament’s resolve to always provide legislative interventions where necessary.

He commiserated with the families of those killed by the attackers while praying to God to heal those who were injured.

The Speaker also sent heartfelt condolences to the people and the government of Niger State over the unfortunate attack.