The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated the mother of President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila on being awarded an honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Honoris Causa) in Business Administration by Summit University, Offa, Kwara State.

In addition to the honorary degree, the institution has renamed its nursing school in her honour, now called the Lateefat Gbajabiamila College of Nursing.

Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila is the mother of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the current Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

In a congratulatory message by Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, on Monday, February 2, Speaker Abbas lauded the United Kingdom-trained nurse for her impactful career in healthcare and public service, as well as her role as a religious and political leader.

He highlighted her trailblazing achievement as the first female chair of a local government area in Lagos State and praised her resilience, courage, and dedication to societal development, even at an advanced age.

Commending Summit University for the recognition, the Speaker said Alhaja Gbajabiamila “is worthy of celebration for her contributions to the nursing profession and the health sector at large.”

Speaker Abbas also noted that Alhaja Lateefat has successfully raised children who now occupy prominent leadership positions at both state and federal levels, describing her as a model of success in both career and family.

He prayed for Allah’s continued blessings upon her and for the sustenance of the Gbajabiamila family, of which she is the matriarch.