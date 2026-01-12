Spanish authorities have carried out their largest-ever cocaine seizure at sea, intercepting a container ship in the Atlantic Ocean bound for Europe with almost ten tonnes of the drug on board. The Cameroon-flagged vessel, which had departed from Brazil, was raided last week, leading to the discover...

Spanish authorities have carried out their largest-ever cocaine seizure at sea, intercepting a container ship in the Atlantic Ocean bound for Europe with almost ten tonnes of the drug on board.

The Cameroon-flagged vessel, which had departed from Brazil, was raided last week, leading to the discovery of 9,994 kilogrammes (22,033 pounds) of cocaine hidden in 294 packages concealed within a shipment of salt, police said in a statement.

Thirteen crew members were arrested, and a firearm reportedly used to guard the stash was confiscated during the operation, which involved cooperation with law enforcement agencies from the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal.

Spain’s geographic proximity to Latin America and Morocco, a major cannabis producer makes it a key entry point for illicit drugs entering Europe.

The latest haul surpasses previous records, including a 2024 seizure in which Spanish police confiscated 13 tonnes of cocaine from a container ship arriving at the southern port of Algeciras from Ecuador, marking the country’s largest-ever cocaine bust at the time.