The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is currently hosting his Southwest counterparts in Ibadan for a meeting driven by the rising cases of abduction threatening security across Nigeria. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogu...

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is currently hosting his Southwest counterparts in Ibadan for a meeting driven by the rising cases of abduction threatening security across Nigeria.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, and the Deputy Governor of Osun State have all arrived at the Governor’s Office in Agodi.

While the purpose of the meeting has not yet been disclosed, it is expected that discussions will center on developing issues in the Southwest region.

TVC previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the withdrawal of police officers currently providing security for Very Important Persons in the country.

The President gave the directive amid the rising cases of banditry and abduction across the Northern States of Nigeria.

The presidential directive was issued at the security meeting President Tinubu held on Sunday with the police, Air Force, army chiefs and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja.