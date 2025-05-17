The Ondo State nominee to the South West Development Commission, Mr. Olusegun Olufehinti has paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at the State Government Annex in Asokoro, Abuja.

During the visit, Mr. Olufehinti, a native of Akoko South East Local Government Area, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa for his leadership and commitment to repositioning Ondo State as a pacesetter among Nigeria’s federating units.

He also thanked His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for finding him worthy of the prestigious nomination.

Mr. Olufehinti pledged his full support for the Aiyedatiwa administration, assuring the Governor of his readiness to collaborate toward the realization of Ondo State’s developmental goals. He described his nomination not as a personal accolade but as a “call to higher responsibility,” adding that he intends to serve as a bridge between the Commission and the grassroots.

“I am not coming to represent myself, but to serve the collective interest of our people. I will work to ensure that all the member states of the Commission, Ondo State inclusive receives its fair share from the Commission’s interventions, especially in the areas of infrastructure, youth empowerment, and economic development,” he said.

The Executive Director, Projects, emphasized the need for synergy between the state and the Commission to foster collaboration and mutual benefits. He also assured that his tenure would be guided by transparency, inclusivity, and continuous stakeholders engagement—promising to remain accessible to the people, our traditional rulers, community leaders, and civil society groups alike

Governor Aiyedatiwa, in his response, commended His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu for establishing the South West Development Commission, describing it as a bold and visionary move to accelerate regional growth at the grassroots level.He congratulated Olufehinti on his nomination and assured him of the full support of the state government.

“This nomination is not only a recognition of your service and competence, but also a testament to the confidence reposed in you to help shape a better future for the South West,” the Governor said.