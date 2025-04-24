South Korea raised “deep concern” on Thursday over China’s development of steel structures in the Yellow Sea, stressing that its maritime interests must not be jeopardized, the Foreign Ministry said.

The issue came up at regular maritime talks between South Korea and China in Seoul on Wednesday, amid rising diplomatic tensions over Beijing’s growing maritime presence, according to local media.

The constructions were developed in the Provisional Maritime Zone (PMZ) at Ieo Islet, a submerged rock off South Korea’s southwest coast where both countries’ exclusive economic zones overlap.

The Yellow Sea retains great geopolitical and economic importance, serving as a crucial corridor for trade, fisheries, and military navigation.

South Korea warned that such advances “should not violate our legitimate maritime interests,” according to a ministry statement.

China, on the other hand, defended the installations, claiming they are only for aquaculture and have nothing to do with territorial claims or maritime boundaries.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Thursday the facility was “in compliance with domestic and international law,” and “unrelated to bilateral maritime delimitation.”

Both countries agreed to continue consultations on the matter at all levels, with a mutual understanding that the issue should not hinder broader bilateral relations, according to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry.