The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has destroyed thousands of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders valued at four hundred and fifty million naira.

The standards agency said the cylinders were condemned for failing to meet safety requirements and as such, pose a threat to human lives and property in the country.

The standards authority said that non compliance to the procedures set up for the importation of these products into the country continue to lead to huge economic losses.

The agency said users of LPG cylinders should always look out for the country of origin, date of manufacture before purchasing them and also note that the shelf life of any cylinder is 15 years.