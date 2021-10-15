Sokoto Women Demand Female Governor Come 2023

Women in Sokoto state have made a passionate appealed to political Stakeholders in the state to consider a female governorship candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The call was made during street March rally to marked the 2021 International Women Day, rural women.

A woman leader from Shagari local government area of Sokoto state Sha’afatu Umar who spoke on behalf of the rural women said women have the capacity like their men counterparts to occupy any position and perform better.

Speaking on behalf of the Sokoto Rural Women at the Presidential Lodge of Sokoto Government House, who is the Women Coordinator for Shagari local gov reminded the audience that, what men can do, women can do better.

She said the present administration in the state has done well in initiating a number of developmental policies and programmes which women are beneficiaries, and if a woman have the opportunity to rule the state, she will improve on them for the benefit of all.

She expressed happiness that the world is giving them their rightful place in the society to showcase what they have to offer in improving the society.

She said the rural women are also thankful to governor Aminu Tambuwal for appointing women into various offices of governance in the State.

Responding on behalf of governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the State Commissioner for women and children Affairs, Kulu Abdullah Sifawa said women are unarguably the backbone of every society.

She said governor Tambuwal consider women as integral part of his governance and the reasons he has elevated a number of women to a place of higher responsibility.

He also appealed to mothers to instill sound morals into their children and never stop in advising them on the kind of companies they keep.

The rural women march was organized by the Sokoto State Ministry for Women and Children Affairs in collaboration with PLAN International and SHOW CE Project with funding from Global Affairs Canada