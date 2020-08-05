Sokoto State, the state ministry of health has organized a sensitization programme for secondary Schools principals ahead of school reopening.

The schools were closed following the outbreak of the global pandemic of coronavirus.

But the federal government has ordered reopening of schools for existing students to write their final examination.

The sensitization is to prepare the schools’ heads on how to detect and handle suspected cases of Coronavirus as students prepare to resume for their Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examination conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The program is also to teach the principals on his to use the infrared thermometer and observation of the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.