At least 13 people died and about 250 were injured as record snowfall blanketed regions along the Sea of Japan coast, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday.

The agency and local media reported that three people died in Fukui Prefecture, while forty seven people were injured in the prefecture in snow-linked accidents.

Niigata Prefecture saw four people die as a result of trying to remove snow, the agency added.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) has said that snowfall on the Pacific side would continue through Tuesday, due to a low pressure system off the coast.

According to the reports, snow is likely to blanket areas between the western Kyushu region and the eastern Kanto-Koshin regions.

Advertisement

The JMA has urged people to refrain from making non-essential outings and prepare winter tires or snow chains for vehicles in the affected areas.

The agency also warned that traffic could remain disrupted, and the public should also be wary of avalanches and snow falling from roofs in areas already hit by heavy snow.