The Defence Headquarters has announced the arrest of sixteen military officers who are set to face military justice over alleged acts of indiscipline and violations of service regulations. According to a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the arre...

The Defence Headquarters has announced the arrest of sixteen military officers who are set to face military justice over alleged acts of indiscipline and violations of service regulations.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the arrests followed a routine internal exercise that uncovered various cases of misconduct and insubordination among the affected officers.

Preliminary findings revealed that some of the officers’ actions were reportedly driven by grievances related to career stagnation and repeated failures in promotion examinations. The Defence Headquarters also disclosed that a number of the officers were already undergoing trial for separate offences prior to this development.

READ ALSO: Troops Arrest 147 Suspected Terrorists, Rescue 39 Kidnap Victims – DHQ

Brigadier General Gusau emphasized that the disciplinary process reflects the Armed Forces’ strict adherence to professionalism and its zero tolerance for acts that compromise discipline and institutional integrity.

“The military remains fully committed to upholding discipline, loyalty, and its constitutional responsibilities,” the statement read.

The Defence Headquarters reaffirmed that the enforcement of military justice is essential to maintaining order within the ranks and preserving the core values of the Armed Forces.