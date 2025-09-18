Six additional deaths have been confirmed following the fire outbreak incident at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, a six-storey commercial building housing several top businesses in Nigeria, on Broad Street, Lagos Island. The victims were employees of United Capital, a financial and investment services f...

Six additional deaths have been confirmed following the fire outbreak incident at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, a six-storey commercial building housing several top businesses in Nigeria, on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

The victims were employees of United Capital, a financial and investment services firm occupying the 3rd and 4th floors of the tower.

The confirmation comes just hours after the Federal Inland Revenue Service announced that four of its staff members also died in the incident on Wednesday evening.

TVC earlier reported that a fire outbreak on Tuesday afternoon had engulfed parts of Afriland Tower.

According to officials, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call at 1:38 p.m.

Fire crews from Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations were immediately deployed to the scene.

Officials of the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and other first responders rescued at least nine persons from the building. Five were revived, while four remained unconscious.

“A total of nine victims have been rescued. Five individuals have been resuscitated. Several others escaped unhurt, while efforts are ongoing to revive the remaining four,” the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement on Tuesday, raising concerns about possible casualties.

A Wednesday statement by the United Capital confirmed that it lost six members of staff to the tragedy, which has taken the confirmed number of deaths from the Afriland Towers fire tragedy to 10.