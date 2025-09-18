Six additional deaths have been confirmed following the fire outbreak incident at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, a six-storey commercial building housing several top businesses in Nigeria, on Broad Street, Lagos Island.
The victims were employees of United Capital, a financial and investment services firm occupying the 3rd and 4th floors of the tower.
The confirmation comes just hours after the Federal Inland Revenue Service announced that four of its staff members also died in the incident on Wednesday evening.
TVC earlier reported that a fire outbreak on Tuesday afternoon had engulfed parts of Afriland Tower.
According to officials, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call at 1:38 p.m.
Fire crews from Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations were immediately deployed to the scene.
Officials of the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and other first responders rescued at least nine persons from the building. Five were revived, while four remained unconscious.
“A total of nine victims have been rescued. Five individuals have been resuscitated. Several others escaped unhurt, while efforts are ongoing to revive the remaining four,” the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement on Tuesday, raising concerns about possible casualties.
A Wednesday statement by the United Capital confirmed that it lost six members of staff to the tragedy, which has taken the confirmed number of deaths from the Afriland Towers fire tragedy to 10.
“It is with profound grief that the Management and Staff of United Capital Plc announce the passing of six of our dear colleagues, following the tragic fire at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.
“Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void. We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as provide all the support we can to them during this most difficult time.
“We are making preparations for an appropriate memorial service to honour their lives and mark their passing with dignity and solemnity. We thank the emergency services and all those who responded for their valiant assistance at the time of the incident.
“In this moment of untold grief, we stand together in solidarity, drawing strength from one another as we navigate this period. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” the company said.
Emergency responders had earlier confirmed rescuing several occupants after the fire, which was believed to have been triggered by an inverter explosion. While officials have yet to release an official casualty figure, eyewitnesses and internal company sources insist that “not everyone made it out alive.”
Attempts to reach the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the National Emergency Management Agency, and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency for confirmation were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.
TVC previously reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has confirmed the death of four of its staff members in Tuesday’s fire incident at Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos.
The deceased were working on the sixth and seventh floors of the building, which houses two FIRS offices, when the tragedy occurred.
A statement issued by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS Chairman, identified the victims as Mrs Ekelikhostse George (Assistant Director), Mr David Sunday-Jatto (Assistant Director), Mrs Nkem Onyemelukwe (Senior Manager) and Mr Peter Ifaranmaye (Manager).