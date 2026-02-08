President Bola Tinubu will be the Special Guest of Honour at the National Economic Council Conference aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economic coordination and accelerating inclusive growth across all states of the federation. The conference will be held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Mond...

President Bola Tinubu will be the Special Guest of Honour at the National Economic Council Conference aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economic coordination and accelerating inclusive growth across all states of the federation.

The conference will be held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday and will be chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Federal Government is convening the National Economic Council Conference to bring together governors of the 36 states and key national stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for sustainable economic growth.

The two-day conference, scheduled for February 9 and 10 at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, is being convened by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Themed “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan,” the conference is expected to generate policy direction to guide states as they align with the Federal Government’s long-term economic agenda.

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and Secretary of the National Economic Council, Dr Deborah Oko Odo, deliberations will focus on pressing macroeconomic priorities and strategies to drive development nationwide.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who chairs the National Economic Council, will preside over discussions expected to centre on fiscal coordination, investment mobilisation, and collaborative development strategies between the federal and state governments.

Top government officials, development partners, and private sector leaders are also expected to participate, as the Federal Government seeks to deepen ongoing economic reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.