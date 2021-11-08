Breaking News

Seven dead in Taraba road accident

A motor accident involving an 18-seater bus in Taraba State has claimed the lives of seven individuals.

The accident occurred in Sauwa Community of Bali Local Government Area.

 

The victims were reportedly returning to Jalingo from the Kurmi Local Government Area, where they had attended the burial ceremony of Kum Ndola, Enoch Tanko Tabena, a traditional monarch.

According to eyewitnesses, the tyre of the 18-seater bus burst while in motion, causing the vehicle to somersault.

Musa Mahmoud, the Council’s Chairman, confirmed the incident to TVC News.

Two of the victims died at the spot, while the other five died at the Bali General Hospital, where they were transported for medical treatment, according to Musa.

