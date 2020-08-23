The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind his assent to the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 [CAMA 2020] and to send the legislation back to the National Assembly to address its fundamental flaws, including by deleting the repressive provisions of the Act, particularly sections 839, 842, 843, 844 and 850 contained in Part F of the Act, and any other similar provisions.”

This was contained in a letter signed by the organization’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

SERAP also urged President Buhari to “instruct the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, not to implement or enforce the CAMA 2020 until the legislation is repealed by the National Assembly and brought in line with the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and Nigeria’s international human rights obligations.”

“With these provisions, the government now has overly broad & discretionary powers to arbitrarily withdraw or revoke the certificate of any association, suspend and remove trustees & to merge two associations without their consent and approval.

“Rather than taking concrete measures to improve the legal environment and civic space that would ensure respect for human rights and media freedom, your government has consistently pursued initiatives to restrict the enjoyment of citizens’ human rights.

“These restrictions, coupled with repressive broadcasting codes and Nigerian security agencies’ relentless crackdown on peaceful protesters and civil society, demonstrate the government’s intention to suppress and take over independent associations”, he stated.