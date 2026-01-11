The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over an alleged failure to account for N55.9 billion meant for the purchase of election materials for the 2019 general elections. In a statement issued by Kol...

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over an alleged failure to account for N55.9 billion meant for the purchase of election materials for the 2019 general elections.

In a statement issued by Kolawole Oluwadare, the SERAP Deputy Director, shared via X on Sunday, said the funds were meant for the procurement of election materials, including smart card readers, ballot papers, result sheets and others.

According to SERAP, the allegations are contained in the latest annual report of the Auditor-General of the Federation, published on September 9, 2025.

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/38/2026 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, SERAP said, “we are seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel @inecnigeria to account for the missing or diverted ₦55.9 billion meant to buy smart card readers, ballot papers, and other election materials for the 2019 general elections.

“We are also seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to disclose the names of all contractors paid the ₦55.9 billion for the procurement of smart card readers, ballot papers, result sheets, and other election materials for the 2019 general elections, including the names of their directors and shareholders.”

SERAP further stated that, “@inecnigeria must operate without corruption if the commission is to ensure free and fair elections in the country and uphold Nigerians’ right to participation.

“INEC cannot ensure impartial administration of future elections if these allegations are not satisfactorily addressed, perpetrators, including the contractors involved, are not prosecuted, and the proceeds of corruption are not fully recovered.”

SERAP further explained that, “INEC cannot properly carry out its constitutional and statutory responsibilities to conduct free and fair elections in the country if it continues to fail to uphold the basic principles of transparency, accountability and the rule of law.”

“These allegations also constitute abuse of public office and show the urgent need for INEC to commit to transparency, accountability, clean governance and the rule of law,” SERAP concluded.