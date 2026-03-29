The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded transparency and accountability regarding the six-month administration of the Rivers State sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), and alleged spending of over ₦302 billion received from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). In a Sunday statement published on its official…...

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded transparency and accountability regarding the six-month administration of the Rivers State sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), and alleged spending of over ₦302 billion received from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

In a Sunday statement published on its official website, SERAP disclosed that the Rivers State Accountant-General and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning told the Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt how Ibas allegedly spent over ₦302 billion received from the FAAC between March and August 2025.

The statement signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare disclosed that the allegation is contained in a lawsuit titled Freedom of Information, with suit number PHC/4153/CS/2025.

Oludare further disclosed that the lawsuit was filed by SERAP on 31st October 2025 against the Accountant-General of Rivers State and Rivers State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and is pending before Hon. Justice S.H. Aprioku of the Rivers State High Court.

In the counter-affidavit dated 10 March 2026 and filed in response to SERAP’s lawsuit, the Accountant-General and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning stated that “the FAAC allocations received by Rivers state between March and August 2025 were over ₦253 billion (₦253,480,052,907.33)”

According to SERAP, Exhibit DTI, which is the bank statements, and Exhibit DT2, which is the capital pages of the Government House estimate, filed in support of the counter-affidavit and comprising 49 pages, provide some details of government expenditures exceeding ₦300 billion, including FAAC allocations and other funds.

The counter-affidavit, read in part, “Our records show that ₦28 billion was approved for the installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) at the State House, but no expenditure was incurred in respect of the project. Therefore, no document evidencing such expenditure can be provided.”

“The Defendants/Respondents do not contest SERAP’s right to access information under the Freedom of Information Act and have no intention whatsoever of withholding the requested documents.”

“The Defendants/Respondents have now compiled and made available the requested information in accordance with the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act, and copies are herein attached as Exhibit DTI (bank statements) and Exhibit DT2 (capital pages of the Government House estimate).”

“By furnishing the documents requested, the Defendants/Respondents have substantially complied with SERAP’s demand.”

“While the Defendants/Respondents recognise the public interest in transparency and accountability, the delay in providing the requested information did not occasion any specific or proven injury to SERAP.”

The SERAP deputy director, Oluwadare, on Sunday, said, “We are studying the large documents on the spending of the over ₦302 billion [₦302,352,458,523.07] of FAAC allocations and other funds by the Rivers State government between March and August 2025.”

“Our teams are analysing the spending project-by-project, and we will decide whether our requests for information have been fully complied with or whether a fresh request for information or an amendment to our originating processes is necessary.”

“Our preliminary assessment of the two exhibits—Exhibit DTI (bank statements) and Exhibit DT2 (capital pages of the Government House estimate)—shows, among others, the following details:”

“Rivers State received FAAC inflows of over ₦253.48 billion (₦253,480,052,907.33) and other receipts totalling over ₦44.87 billion (₦44,868,976,368.32) from March to August 2025, bringing the total funds received to approximately ₦298.35 billion (₦298,349,029,275.65).”

“The two exhibits also show transfers to government entities, payments to individuals (NIP transfers), and repeated transfers to Government House during the period from March to August 2025. In total, over ₦302.35 billion was shown to have been spent during this period.”

“The exhibits reveal multiple payments to Government House ranging from ₦1.8 million to ₦4.27 billion, including transactions of ₦61.9 million, ₦122 million, ₦170 million, ₦389 million, ₦750 million, ₦850 million, and ₦900 million—with the ₦900 million payments occurring repeatedly. Notably, a single transfer of ₦4.27 billion was recorded in August.”

“Over ₦112.41 billion (₦112,408,021,641.07) was reportedly spent on salaries, pensions, and overheads, while ₦163.44 billion (₦163,441,654,922.70) was allocated to ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).”

“Over ₦106 billion of the ₦163.44 billion allocated to MDAs was disbursed in August alone, showing a significant concentration of spending within a single month.”

“Additionally, over ₦26.01 billion (₦26,011,189,540.73) was reportedly spent to service loans, while over ₦491.59 million (₦491,592,418.57) was spent on bank charges, bringing these to approximately ₦26.50 billion (₦26,502,781,959.30) during the same period.”

“Over ₦2.5 billion was released for the construction of Government House quarters, but only about ₦1.1 billion is reflected in the exhibits as actual spending. The exhibits show a revised allocation of ₦2.67 billion for office building repairs, while about ₦404 million was spent.”

“₦350 million is stated to be allocated for canteen and kitchen equipment. It is unclear from the exhibits how much was released for the project. Over ₦463 million was shown to be spent on rehabilitation projects. A project initially budgeted at ₦800 million appeared to be increased to ₦1.56 billion.”

“The closing balance in the account as at August 2025 was ₦19,929,707,462.66.”

In the lawsuit, SERAP is seeking the determination of the following question, “Whether, having regard to the combined provisions of Sections 13, 15(5), 16(2), and 39 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) and Sections 1(1), 2(3)(d)(v), 2(4), and 4(a) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, SERAP is not entitled to access and obtain the information sought from the Defendants/Respondents.”

The lawsuit has been adjourned to 19th May, 2026, for further hearing.