Former Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare, has officially joined the race for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Omoworare made his declaration at his Parakin country home in Ile-Ife, where he was received by supporters, political associates, and members of the APC.

He said his decision to run is driven by the desire to restore purposeful leadership and usher in a government of prosperity for the people of Osun.

The former lawmaker criticized what he described as misplaced priorities by the current administration, stating that building bridges without constructing quality access roads is not an achievement.

While criticizing Governor Ademola Adeleke led administration for abandoning agriculture since assuming office, Senator Babajide Omoworare also dismissed salary payments as a true measure of performance, insisting that governance must translate into visible transformation and improved living standards.

Senator Babajide Omoworare called on the APC to prioritize merit, urging party leaders to remain neutral and ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.

According to him, the party must choose a candidate not based on favoritism or zoning, but on capacity and wide acceptability that can lead the APC to victory in 2026.

The senator, who previously represented Osun East at the National Assembly, promised to bring his experience in legislation and governance to bear in addressing pressing needs across the state, if elected governor.

He joins a growing list of APC aspirants, including the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru and the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji who have also shown interest in the race