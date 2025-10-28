The Senate will on Wednesday screen the Service Chiefs recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this during plenary after reading a letter from President Tinubu forwarding the nominees for screening and confirmation.
Those to be screened include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Waheedi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke; and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas.
According to the Presidency, the appointments are part of a strategic realignment designed to deepen professionalism, boost troop morale, and enhance inter-agency coordination in national security operations.