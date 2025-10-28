The Senate will on Wednesday screen the Service Chiefs recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu....

The Senate will on Wednesday screen the Service Chiefs recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this during plenary after reading a letter from President Tinubu forwarding the nominees for screening and confirmation.

Those to be screened include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Waheedi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke; and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas.

According to the Presidency, the appointments are part of a strategic realignment designed to deepen professionalism, boost troop morale, and enhance inter-agency coordination in national security operations.