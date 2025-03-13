The Senate has resolved to meet with security chiefs to discuss additional measures to tackle insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers also called for the urgent deployment of troops to restore law and order in Gwer-West Local Government Area of Benue State following violent attacks by suspected bandits.

In its resolutions, the Senate urged security agencies to immediately restore peace in the troubled area and called on the Federal Government to collaborate with the Benue State government in enforcing the Open Grazing Prohibition Law.

They are also pushing for the establishment of a permanent military base in the region to curb further attacks.

Senator Titus Zam gave a situation report on the escalating tension in his Constituency caused by repeated attacks by bandits which has caused chaos and outrage in the community.

In their frustration, aggrieved members of the Community set fire to key government buildings, including the palace of the paramount ruler, even the private residence of Senator Titus Zam was not spared, as the angry mob accused him and other prominent leaders of failing to safeguard the community.

Expectations are high that the federal government will take serious steps to put an end to the killings and attacks.