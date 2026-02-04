The Security Task Force set up by the Executive Chairman of Odiolowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Seyi Jakande, has apprehended a suspected cable vandal at Ogunmokun Bridge in the early hours of Tuesday, 3 February 2026....

The Security Task Force set up by the Executive Chairman of Odiolowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Seyi Jakande, has apprehended a suspected cable vandal at Ogunmokun Bridge in the early hours of Tuesday, 3 February 2026.

The arrest occurred during a routine patrol when operatives intercepted the suspect allegedly tampering with public cables.

The individual has since been handed over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Reacting to the development, Jakande reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for vandalism, stressing that protecting public infrastructure remains a top priority.

He assured residents of the council’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property while ensuring that essential public services are not disrupted by criminal activities.

Jakande also urged community members to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements, emphasising that collective responsibility is crucial to preserving public assets.