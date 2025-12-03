The founder and “god” of the One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has vowed to secure the release of the jailed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra secessionist group, Nnamdi Kanu, who was sentenced to Life Imprisonment. Maharaj Ji disclosed the plan while speaking in an...

The founder and “god” of the One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has vowed to secure the release of the jailed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra secessionist group, Nnamdi Kanu, who was sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

Maharaj Ji disclosed the plan while speaking in an interview granted to his temple’s in-house radio on Wednesday.

According to him, the IPOB leader was culpable of the terrorism charges levelled against him, and anyone guilty is liable to a death sentence.

Justice James Omotosho sentenced the IPOB leader, Kanu, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on all seven counts of terrorism charges against him.

However, Maharaj Ji, during the interview expressed his willingness to help secure Kanu release but on two strong conditions that “the Biafra radio and sit-at-home order are stopped”.

He said, “We are, however, grateful that the matter has been put on hold in the sense that, by the accusations, it is always going to be death, looking at the level of crimes attached to him, with the way and manner the constitution is written. Anybody who is accused of doing such a thing (terrorism) is sentenced to death. It is only out of grace that Kanu was able to escape.

“So now it has to be by political settlement before he (Kanu) can be released, and it will be addressed in so many ways. For anyone advocating for his pardon, they have to take positive steps. In other words, they must not do so with empty hands; they should stop the Biafra radio wherever it is. Secondly, the sit-at-home order should be stopped, and the judgment should be accepted while the Igbo elders go behind the scenes to analyse and explain to the President.

“Today, the Igbos have been brought to the central realms of politics by Tinubu. And the Northern caliphate is not happy about it. They are not excited about the commission they were given…They should stop the propaganda that the East is about to be Islamised. When those are done, I know how to watch it out, Kanu will come out. I will help facilitate his release.“

The cleric joined the efforts of Abia State governor, Alex Otti, activist Omoyele Sowore, and other South-East leaders to intensify efforts in securing the release of Kanu following his sentence.