The Lagos State Government has cancelled the 2025 edition of the Greater Lagos Fiesta, which was scheduled to hold on December 31, 2025. The decision was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile. According to the statem...

The Lagos State Government has cancelled the 2025 edition of the Greater Lagos Fiesta, which was scheduled to hold on December 31, 2025.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

According to the statement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the cancellation and advised Lagos residents to use the period originally set aside for the event to engage in personal prayers for the nation, Lagos State and its people.

The governor urged residents to pray for the state’s continued prosperity, effective leadership, peace, productivity and general wellbeing.

While wishing Lagosians a happy and prosperous New Year, Sanwo-Olu said 2026 holds great promise for both Lagos State and Nigeria.

He encouraged residents to continue to live together in peace and harmony as the new year approaches.

“On behalf of my family, I wish every resident of our dear State a happy and prosperous new year,” the governor said.

“I want to assure you all that the year 2026 will be a better year for us in the State, as our administration is determined to work twice as hard to deliver the good for the residents of the state.”

The Greater Lagos Fiesta is an annual end-of-year entertainment and cultural event that typically draws large crowds across different locations in the state.