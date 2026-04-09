Samsung has announced plans to shut down its native messaging app, “Samsung Messages”, and is advising users to transition to Google Messages ahead of a scheduled shutdown in July. In a notification sent to customers sighted by TVC News on Thursday, the South Korean Tech giant stated that the messaging…...

Samsung has announced plans to shut down its native messaging app, “Samsung Messages”, and is advising users to transition to Google Messages ahead of a scheduled shutdown in July.

In a notification sent to customers sighted by TVC News on Thursday, the South Korean Tech giant stated that the messaging app will be discontinued on the 6th of July 2026, after which users will no longer be able to send text messages through the platform.

According to Samsung, the decision forms part of its mobile software strategy to enable users to have access to powerful tech features.

The notice reads, “Samsung Messages will be discontinued on Jul 6 2026. Switch to Google Messages to keep chatting with powerful features.”

Google Messages has already been introduced as the default messaging application on newer Galaxy smartphones, including some of Samsung’s latest devices.

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Samsung encouraged users to migrate to Google Messages ahead of the deadline to avoid disruption, noting that the app provides additional features, including Rich Communication Services (RCS), enhanced media sharing, and artificial intelligence-powered tools like smart replies.

A check by TVC News revealed that local network providers will periodically notify users to verify device information and phone numbers to enable Google services.

“Google and your carrier will periodically verify your device info and phone number to enable Google services and help people reach you. Carrier rates apply. Verified numbers are added to this Google Account,” the notification reads.

Google Messages can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and set as the default messaging app on supported devices.

How to install Google messaging

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Download Google Messages from the Play Store, launch it, and follow the prompt to set it as your default SMS app. Click on “Set default SMS app,” choose Google Messages, and then click on “confirm.”