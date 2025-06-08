Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that a Russian attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed one person and injured over 40 others.

Zelenskyy referred to the strike on civilian infrastructure near a children’s train-themed park as a “terrorist attack.”

He said the Russian military is “bringing death and destruction” to Ukraine and is unwilling to engage in peace talks.

“Russians are preparing to continue the war and are ignoring all peace proposals,” Zelenskyy said.

He encouraged increased international pressure on Moscow to push it toward meaningful negotiations, claiming that Russia had only previously come to the table due to external pressure.

Zelenskyy also said he met with military leaders to discuss the situation on the front lines.

He further stated that Ukrainian forces had shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter plane and recently destroyed three Russian Iskander missile systems.

Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces confirmed that a strike was carried out on a train carrying Russian military supplies.

The military said 13 tanks and over 100 other vehicles were destroyed, but did not reveal the location or timing of the attack.