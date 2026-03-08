The Nigeria Police Force in Niger State says it has recovered a vehicle abandoned by suspected armed robbers who attacked a bank customer and made away with over ten million naira in Minna....

The robbery, which was captured on CCTV at a nearby restaurant, occurred along Shiroro Road in the state capital.

According to the victim, Mr. David Emmanuel Adebayo, he had earlier withdrawn five million naira from Wema Bank before proceeding to TAJBank where he withdrew an additional three million naira.

Mr. Adebayo said after completing the transaction at about 2 p.m. on Friday, he drove to Iya Femi Restaurant along Shiroro Road, unaware that he had been trailed from the bank.

At the location, suspected armed robbers reportedly attacked him and carted away with the cash.

During the struggle, the victim recovered one of the rifles used by the attackers and fired at one of the suspects, who escaped with gunshot wounds.

The assailants abandoned their Toyota Corolla at the scene and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Police Public Relations Officer in Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident, saying officers recovered the rifle used in the attack as well as the abandoned vehicle, while investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.