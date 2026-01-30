Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that Rivers State is leading other states in mobilising support for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in 2027. Wike stated this during the inauguration of senatorial and local government coordinators of the Renewed Hope A...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that Rivers State is leading other states in mobilising support for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Wike stated this during the inauguration of senatorial and local government coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The event was organised in support of Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He insisted that Rivers State was setting the pace in political mobilisation and would continue to lead others in demonstrating support for the President.

“I know after today, other states may inaugurate their own structures, but Rivers State will always lead the way.

“Support is not by mouth; we have shown commitment with action,” he added.

He said that political activities ahead of the coming elections had officially commenced, adding that ward-level inaugurations of the ambassadors would follow.

The Minister, who questioned the state governor’s commitment to supporting Tinubu ahead of 2027, said, “You cannot have a governor in the state while we are openly declaring support for President Tinubu and he is not aligning.

“How then do you expect a reward?” Wike asked

He argued that political reward is tied to commitment, not financial contribution, saying, “You don’t need N600 billion, all you need is commitment. That is what brings reward, even if it brings envy”.

Wike further explained that the event was a rainbow coalition effort and thanked President Tinubu for supporting the coalition in producing candidates for the February 21 by-elections in Khana Constituency II and Ahoada West Constituency II.

He urged the electorates to come out en masse on February 21 and vote for the two candidates irrespective of their political party affiliations.

“We give out the buses to ensure proper mobilisation for the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he urged.

Rivers State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, thanked both supporters of the PDP and APC for coming out in large numbers to show support for the President.

In his remarks, Senator George Sekibo, who spoke on behalf of federal government political appointees, assured President Tinubu of continued support from Rivers State, thanking him for the laudable appointments and projects in the state.

According to him, no President has embarked on projects of this magnitude while also appointing Rivers indigenes.

“Tell the President we are grateful,” Sekibo said.

Speaking on behalf of the National Assembly caucus, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, equally reaffirmed support for Tinubu and endorsed his re-election bid in 2027.

“What we did in 2023, we will do better in 2027. Politics is give and take,” Chinda said.

The speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule and former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, also pledged support for President Tinubu.

On their part, the PDP and APC Chairmen in Rivers State, Aaron Chukwuemeka and Tony Okocha, assured that the party was fully mobilised ahead of the 2027 election.