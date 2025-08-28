Residents in Imo State are reacting positively to Governor Hope Uzodinma’s announcement of a new minimum wage structure, making the state the highest-paying sub-national in Nigeria. It was a moment of celebration for organised labour in Imo State as Governor Hope Uzodinma announced a new minimum w...

Residents in Imo State are reacting positively to Governor Hope Uzodinma’s announcement of a new minimum wage structure, making the state the highest-paying sub-national in Nigeria.

It was a moment of celebration for organised labour in Imo State as Governor Hope Uzodinma announced a new minimum wage of ₦104,000 for state workers — the highest by any sub-national government in the country.

The governor made the announcement while addressing the organised labour, saying the increment is aimed at cushioning the effects of the current economic challenges.

For many residents and civil servants, the wage increase has been welcomed with optimism — but they also want the government to follow through on its promise and implement the new structure without delay.

Governor Uzodinma also announced significant adjustments in the salary structures of professionals in the state civil service.

Medical doctors will now earn ₦582,000, while starting salaries for lecturers are pegged at ₦222,000.

With this development, the Uzodinma administration has set a new benchmark for labour compensation in Nigeria’s public sector.