The Kogi State Government has confirmed that a rescued kidnap victim has safely delivered twin girls at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in the State....

The Kogi State Government has confirmed that a rescued kidnap victim has safely delivered twin girls at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in the State.

The disclosure was made by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, who stated that the identity of the mother is being withheld for security reasons.

According to the Commissioner, Governor Usman Ododo has directed the State Security Adviser and the Commissioner for Health to immediately transfer the mother and her newborn babies to the State Specialist Hospital for comprehensive medical attention and postnatal care. He assured that both the mother and the twin girls are in good condition.

It would be recalled that the State Government established the IDP Camp as a temporary rehabilitation centre where rescued victims of kidnapping receive care and support before being reintegrated with their families. Owing to the remarkable success of ongoing security operations across the state, the number of rescued victims at the Camp has continued to rise.

The State Government reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and rehabilitation of all rescued victims, while commending security operatives for their dedication and the sustained successes recorded in the fight against criminality in Kogi State.