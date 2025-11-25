Nigeria’s constitution amendment effort advanced significantly on Monday as the House of Representatives and the Senate held a joint retreat with speakers of state houses of assembly in Abuja. The gathering signalled the closing phase of the constitutional review process, bringing together presidi...

Nigeria’s constitution amendment effort advanced significantly on Monday as the House of Representatives and the Senate held a joint retreat with speakers of state houses of assembly in Abuja.

The gathering signalled the closing phase of the constitutional review process, bringing together presiding officers of state legislatures, federal lawmakers, and members of the review committees from both chambers.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, used the forum to remind state assemblies that the progress of the constitution alteration bills will ultimately depend on their decisions.

Kalu, who leads the House constitution review committee, described the meeting as a turning point in the amendment exercise, noting that legislative voting would follow immediately after the retreat.

“This is the final retreat before the historic voting on the constitution alteration bills. After today, we move from deliberation to decision. History is watching us,” he said.

“Over 200 million Nigerians anticipate direction from this Assembly. Our people yearn for reforms that devolve power and bring governance closer to the grassroots.”

He explained that the ongoing review had been shaped by several rounds of national engagement, including three previous committee retreats and six zonal public hearings where citizens, traditional rulers, civil society groups, women and youth organisations, political parties and professional stakeholders made submissions.

According to Kalu, broad agreement on key constitutional priorities emerged at the October retreat in Lagos, particularly on strengthening local governments, enhancing electoral processes, deepening fiscal federalism, and expanding gender inclusion.

He stressed, however, that no amendment could take effect without approval from state parliaments.

“No matter how brilliant or how necessary or how popular our amendments may be, they will not become law without the support of at least 24 out of 36 state assemblies. State domestication is the constitutional gateway,” he stated.

Kalu called on the speakers to champion the reform effort within their states, describing the constitution being reviewed as “the soul of our Republic”.

“With unity of purpose, we can deliver a constitution that secures Nigeria’s future,” he said.

Also speaking, Barau emphasised that the retreat was organised to fully brief and engage state assemblies, which he described as “critical and strategic partners”, before the bills requiring their endorsement are transmitted to them.