Members of the House of Representatives are back from their break out meetings across committee rooms after about one hour of an executive session.

Without adjourning plenary, the lawmakers break into groups; holding meetings at caucus levels and some with the leadership.

While it is yet unclear reasons behind the lawmakers’ action, recall that the House adjourn plenary to next week on Tuesday in solidarity with the protesting indigenous contractors.

The House rescinded its decision hours after and directed members to convene for today’s plenary session.

But immediately after the prayer session by the presiding officer, Benjamin Kalu, members chanted “executive session, executive session”. And the House went into a closed door meeting.