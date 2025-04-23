Wole Oke, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State.

In a letter dated 16th April 2025 addressed to the PDP Ward 7 Chairman in Obokun Local Government Area, Oke stated his decision followed consultations with family and political associates. Copies were sent to the party’s national, state, and local leadership.

While Oke did not specify reasons for his departure, political insiders suggest the move relates to his strained relationship with Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The former Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (9th Assembly) is now widely expected to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), though no official confirmation has been made.