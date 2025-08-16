The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Remo Federal Constituency By-election, Bolarinwa Oluwole has alleged widespread violence and intimidation during the exercise. He made this known while speaking to journalists in Sagamu. He insisted that PDP supporters were attacked by thugs alleg...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Remo Federal Constituency By-election, Bolarinwa Oluwole has alleged widespread violence and intimidation during the exercise.

He made this known while speaking to journalists in Sagamu.

He insisted that PDP supporters were attacked by thugs allegedly loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and described the election as a disgrace to democracy.

He also accused security agencies of failing to protect voters, while they were beaten and chased away from polling units.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to ensure a credible process and warned against attempts to manipulate the results.