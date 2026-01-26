The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated two state-of-the-art mobile clinics to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to strengthen its rural healthcare programme, while the Taraba State Government also received one mobile clinic. The donation, made under the Renewed Hope Ini...

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated two state-of-the-art mobile clinics to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to strengthen its rural healthcare programme, while the Taraba State Government also received one mobile clinic.

The donation, made under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Health Support Programme, was formally presented on Tuesday at a ceremony held at the Nigerian Customs Service Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Senator Tinubu praised successive batches of corps members for their contributions to healthcare delivery through NYSC interventions, noting that the mobile clinics would enhance the Scheme’s medical outreach efforts, particularly the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

She explained that her visit to Taraba State last year informed the decision to donate a mobile clinic to the state government as part of efforts to complement its healthcare delivery system.

According to the First Lady, the provision of healthcare services should transcend ethnic, political or other affiliations, as part of efforts to ensure the dividends of democracy reach all Nigerians.

“Love on wheels represents care in motion, to strengthen healthcare delivery beyond hospital wards, improve access, shorten response time and support flexible and reliable health services, especially in emergencies and underserved areas through professional healthcare givers,” she said.

The donation was revealed in a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, described the donation as a timely and strategic intervention that would significantly expand the scope of the HIRD programme.

General Nafiu said the Renewed Hope Initiative’s philosophy, anchored on the belief that health is a right and not a privilege aligns with the NYSC’s mandate to deliver free healthcare services to underserved communities across the country.

He disclosed that since the launch of the HIRD programme in 2014, NYSC medical personnel have provided free primary healthcare, maternal services, malaria testing, health education and disease prevention campaigns to more than four million Nigerians nationwide, with an average of about 360,000 beneficiaries annually.

According to him, in 2025 alone, over 6,300 corps medical personnel, including more than 2,300 doctors, were deployed to remote communities to improve access to healthcare services.

He added that the two new mobile clinics would significantly enhance the Scheme’s operational capacity, enabling it to reach more communities simultaneously and cater to tens of thousands of additional beneficiaries.

“What has been done today has renewed the hope of millions of Nigerians,” Nafiu said, describing the donation as both support and a call for the NYSC to do more in extending government presence and quality healthcare to rural communities.

He assured that the mobile clinics would be effectively utilised to ensure their impact is felt across rural Nigeria.

Also speaking at the event, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, expressed appreciation to the First Lady for the donation and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its residents.