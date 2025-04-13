A Condolence Register has been opened for Chairman Christian Chukwu at his Road 10 Phase 1, Damija, Trans Ekulu Estate residence, Enugu South East Nigeria.

Chairman Rangers FC Amobi Ezeaku revealed that an instruction was passed by the FA Federation that at the 74th minute match between Rangers FC and Heartland playing today at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu, the prayers have been instructed to observe a one minute silence in honour of Christian Chukwu.

Among the Dignitaries are Bishop of Anglican Diocese Most Rev. Christian Onyia, ENUGU State Commissioner for Sports Llyord Ekweremadu,former Enugu FA chairman Foster Chime and MD CEO of Rangers FC, Amobi Ezeaku among others.