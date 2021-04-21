Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s oldest monarch is 95 years today, Wednesday the Royal Family announced.

In a tweet, the Buckingham Palace said that her Majesty’s birthday came at a time when her deceased husband, Prince Phillip (99) was being mourned by the family and the entire country.

“Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday.

“HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York.

“This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh,” it stated.

Prince Philip whom Elizabeth married in 1947 died on April 9 at the age of 99 and the royal family said he died peacefully.

The royals paid their final respects to the family’s patriarch at his funeral on Saturday at Windsor Castle.